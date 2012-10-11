Five Months Later, GM Still Isn't Buying Facebook Ads

Facebook’s Carolyn Everson

General Motors dealt a heavy blow to Facebook when it announced it would be pulling the $10 million a year it had been spending on ads with the social network days before Facebook’s IPO.In July, the companies were talking about a rapprochement.



It turns out that, five months later, GM still isn’t back on Facebook.

Inside Facebook reports that sales chief Carolyn Everson has reorganized her team around specific sectors, including a dedicated automotive team.

Facebook has also launched an ad exchange, which lets advertisers use third-party data to target users on the site—a feature General Motors wanted back in May.

But those efforts haven’t been enough, according to Inside Facebook:

When a reporter asked about GM pulling its ad spend, Everson confirmed that the auto company is still not advertising on Facebook but the two companies are “working incredibly closely.” She said Facebook has a team in Detroit meeting with GM every week. Until Facebook can deliver results for GM, Everson says, she doesn’t want them to spend money on advertising.

“When they spend, I want them shouting from the mountain tops that we’re their best marketing partners and they can’t live without us.”

