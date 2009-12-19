RIP: General Motors Dissolving Iconic Saab Brand

After multiple attempts to find a buyer, the latest being Dutch carmaker Spyker, General Motors has decided to shutter the Saab brand for good:



CNN: General Motors is shutting down its Swedish car brand, Saab, after attempts to close deal with a buyer failed.

However, GM said it still intends to sell some Saab 9-3 and 9-5 technologies to the Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings Co. Ltd. That deal was announced last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.