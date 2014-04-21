General Mills Retracts Controversial New Legal Policy Following Customer Backlash [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

General Mills pulled its controversial new legal policy after facing substantial consumer backlash. The policy had insinuated that customers agreed to a binding arbitration agreement with General Mills just by downloading one of the company’s coupons or joining one of its online communities.

Weight Watchers tapped Wieden+Kennedy as its new agency after the account was held by McCann Erickson New York for the past seven years, Adweek reports.

Code and Theory hired former Tribal Worldwide UX director Peter Gallo. Before Tribal Worldwide, Gallo was a UX strategist at Grey New York.

PetSmart handed its media planning and buying duties to OMD Chicago after the incumbent on the account, KSL Media, went bankrupt.

Facebook will offer advertisers the opportunity to target ads to people talking about the World Cup when the international soccer competition kicks off this June. The offering is thought to be another step in Facebook’s attempt to prove to advertisers that its social TV capabilities are as good or better than Twitter’s.

Sid Lee made a pretty great commercial hyping the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA Playoffs appearance since 2008. Alas, the Raptors dropped the first game of their best-of-seven series with the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday.

Digiday looks at how magazine publishers like Time Inc., Condé Nast and the National Geographic Society are holding their own upfront video events to capture online ad dollars.

Adweek breaks down tomorrow’s Supreme Court oral arguments between Aereo and the broadcast TV networks.

