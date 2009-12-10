General Mills Cuts Sugar In Cereals, Ostensibly For Health Reasons, But Not Really

Surely General Mills will cite public outcry on the unhealthiness of its cereals for the move, considering how sugary Trix and Lucky Charms are:



AP: General Mills — the maker of Lucky Charms, Trix and Cocoa Puffs — plans to reduce the amount of sugar in its cereals marketed to children.

General Mills said it will cut the sugar in 10 of its cereals to single-digit grams of sugar per serving. It did not provide a timeline for reaching this goal, but it builds on reductions the company rolled out two years ago.

The health reasons are great, but here’s the real reason (via Mongabay):

