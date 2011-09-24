General Mills Recruits Cheech and Chong To Sell Its "Magic Brownies"

General Mills has headed in a totally new direction with its latest ad campaign, hoping for a hit (via the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal).



In a marketing meeting for its fibre One brownies, someone apparently called the 90-calorie, fibre-infused treats “magic brownies.” And who better to promote the product than Cheech and Chong, the stoner-movie duo that rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s?

General Mills decided the “bold experiment” deserved a shot. They worked with the comedians, who signed on for the two-and-a-half-minute spot that feels like a movie trailer.

It certainly didn’t shape up into a typical snack ad. In it, the two load up their signature VW bus and head to a music festival to deliver thousands of “magic brownies.” Along the way, a story unfolds, culminating in a memorable tongue-in-cheek tagline: Because now that you’re older, you need a new kind of magic from your brownie.

It’s unclear where General Mills will try to air the spot, whose subject matter might be a little off-colour for a mainstream audience. But this is by far the funniest commercial the company has put out in a while.

Click here to watch the hilarious commercial >

