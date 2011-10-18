General Mills Is Facing A False Advertising Claim Over What's Really In Its Fruit Snacks

Just last week, General Mills explained why it couldn’t cut any more sugar out of its kids’ cereals.



Now it’s defending how it labels Fruit Roll-Ups and Gushers.

The centre for Science in the Public Interest filed a class action suit against the company, reports Ad Week, saying that it’s misleading consumers by labelling these products as “natural,” among other things:

General Mills is giving consumers the false impression that these products are somehow more wholesome and charging more … [The company] is basically dressing up a very cheap candy as if it were a fruit and charging a premium for it.

General Mills has been in this predicament before. Just a few months ago, a woman sued the company for $5 million over its marketing of fruit snacks; and in 2009, the FDA stopped General Mills from promoting Cheerios as a product with cancer-fighting and cholesterol-reducing capabilities.

Consumers are now more discerning than ever about what’s in the products they’re buying and are calling out other food companies like Peace Cereal and Barbara’s Bakery for mislabeling products as natural or organic, in part because these products are so expensive.

Even so, General Mills is standing by its claims for now.

Now read about why General Mills says it can’t cut out any more sugar from its cereals, because kids will hate them >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.