General Mills Says It Can't Cut Any More Sugar From Its Cereals, Because Kids Will Hate Them

Photo: Mykl Roventine via flickr

General Mills has been cutting sugar in its cereals for years now, but now it says that it can’t go any further, according to the Wall Street Journal.If General Mills takes too much sugar out, then the cereals will be too bland and kids won’t like them, argues the company. Plus, the cereal has to float in milk for a few minutes, and that’s harder to pull off with less sugar.



Many of General Mills’ kids cereals have around 10 grams of sugar per serving now (down from 15 grams). Its nutrition research division identified nine grams per serving as the sweetness threshold for kids.

How healthy is that? Well, each serving size is 30 grams total, so despite all those cuts, a third of each serving is still sugar.

