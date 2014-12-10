General Mills Is Coming Out With A Cheerios And Quinoa Cereal

In January, General Mills will be introducing a new ingredient to its classic Cheerios cereal: Ancient grains. Yum.

NPR reports “the new version of Cheerios will contain small amounts of quinoa, Kamut wheat and spelt along with the traditional oats.” A serving of the new “Cheerios + Ancient Grains” cereal will have five grams of sugar.

The company is hoping this addition to its cereal line will help rejuvenate the brand.

A sure sign that quinoa, Kamut wheat and spelt have gone mainstream. http://t.co/E5Dazb3DVc pic.twitter.com/femHhAnt2w

— NPR News (@nprnews) December 8, 2014

