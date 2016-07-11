Retired General considered to be possible Trump VP gives this answer when asked about abortion

Retired Lt. General Mike Flynn, who is rumoured to be on Donald Trump’s short list of possible VP choices, said Sunday that he is pro-choice when it comes to the issue of abortion.

“Abortion, I think for women, and these are difficult issues, but I think women have to be able to choose — sort of a right of choice,” Flynn said on ABC’s “This Week.

The general added: “But I think that’s a difficult legal decision and I think that women are so important in that decision making process. And they are the ones that have to make that decision because they are the ones who are going to decide to bring up that child or not.”

Flynn is considered to be a final contender in Trump’s search for a running mate, but it’s unlikely his answer on abortion will satisfy many in the Republican Party.

Conservatives who have been sceptical of the Manhattan billionaire’s conservative credentials have urged him to pick a conservative with solid credentials to shore up the base.

Flynn is a registered Democrat, something he addressed on “This Week.”

“I grew up as a Democrat in a very strong Democratic family,” he acknowledged. “But, I will tell you that the Democratic Party that exists in this country is not the Democratic Party I grew around in my upbringing. Not at all. Totally different.”

Flynn added that he votes “for leaders,” not a party.

“I vote for leadership and I vote for America,” he said.

Trump is expected to unveil his pick for vice president in the coming days.

