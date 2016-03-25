'PowerPoint makes us stupid': Top quotes from US Marine Corps General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis

Screen grab/SenateMattis
US Marine Corps General James Mattis, known to his troops as “Mad Dog,” is arguably the most famous living Marine.
Mattis has served from 1969 to 2013 in the Marine Corps, and during his service he built a reputation as a beloved leader, a thoughtful, strategist, and a caring father figure to every young service member he encounters.
But perhaps more than anything, Mattis is known for having a way with words that manage to inspire those under his command while passing on both strong elements of humour and critical pieces of advice.
Here’s a few of our favourites quotes from the Marine Corps’ “Mad Dog.”
'You are part of the world's most feared and trusted force. Engage your brain before you engage your weapon.'
'If in order to kill the enemy you have to kill an innocent, don't take the shot. Don't create more enemies than you take out by some immoral act.'
'You cannot allow any of your people to avoid the brutal facts. If they start living in a dream world, it's going to be bad.'
'For the mission's sake, for our country's sake, and the sake of the men who carried the Division's colours in past battles -- carry out your mission and keep your honour clean. Demonstrate to the world there is 'No Better Friend -- No Worse Enemy' than a US Marine.
'There are hunters and there are victims. By your discipline, you will decide if you are a hunter or a victim.'
'I come in peace. I didn't bring artillery. But I'm pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f--k with me, I'll kill you all.'
