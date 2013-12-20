Fired Air Force General In Charge Of Nukes Engaged In Drunken Behaviour And Associated With 'Suspect' Women In Russia

The top general in charge of the U.S. Air Force’s entire arsenal of nuclear weapons was relieved of his command after engaging in alcohol-fuelled “inappropriate behaviour” while in Russia, Robert Burns of The Associated Press reports.

Two-star Maj. Gen. Michael Carey, who was fired in October, commanded a total of 450 missiles and 9,600 people at locations across the U.S. as head of the 20th Air Force and Task Force 214.

While leading a U.S. delegation to a nuclear security training exercise in Russia in mid-July, Carey frequently acted rude to his Russian hosts and associated with foreign national women whom he acknowledged were “suspect,” according to an Air Force investigation.

He has been found guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer.

America’s nuclear force is in disarray at the moment.

In August the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. failed a safety and security inspection after personnel made “tactical-level errors” during an exercise.

In May, officials at the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., relieved 19 missile officers after the wing was rated “unsatisfactory” in one part of an inspection.

“We are, in fact, in a crisis right now,” the group’s deputy commander, Lt. Col. Jay Folds, wrote in an internal email at the time.

