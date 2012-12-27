Who Knew General Electric Made All These Cool GIFs?

A GE H80-powered 510G aircraft flies low over a field in Georgia.

Photo: GE

General Electric is currently running a campaign (by BBDO) titled “brilliant machines,” which celebrates the robots it helps make.But did you know that GE is quietly mastering the world of memes and photoblogs, too?



It has a handsome Tumblr account on which it promotes a huge cache of Instagram beauty shots of its products. If you like engines, trains and planes — this is the blog for you.

Best of all, GE has a lot of GIFs you can share, many of them in the eerie “cinemagraph” style we told you about back in September.

Here’s a gallery of GE GIFS, many of them shot by Adam Senatori. Give them a few moments to load.

