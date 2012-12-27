Who Knew General Electric Made All These Cool GIFs?

Photo: GE
General Electric is currently running a campaign (by BBDO) titled “brilliant machines,” which celebrates the robots it helps make.But did you know that GE is quietly mastering the world of memes and photoblogs, too?
It has a handsome Tumblr account on which it promotes a huge cache of Instagram beauty shots of its products. If you like engines, trains and planes — this is the blog for you.
Best of all, GE has a lot of GIFs you can share, many of them in the eerie “cinemagraph” style we told you about back in September.
Here’s a gallery of GE GIFS, many of them shot by Adam Senatori. Give them a few moments to load.
Photographer Adam Senatori won a GE Instagram competition, so the company asked him to make a bunch more photos of its factories.
Most GIFs are made up of a few dozen still images played repeatedly on top of each other like a flipbook, so that the whole scene moves.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.