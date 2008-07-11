General Electric (GE) Q2 EPS In Line, Revenue Strong

General Electric (GE) met EPS consensus for Q2 and posted surprisingly strong revenue. Barring disturbing details, this performance will likely quiet some of the cries for a full GE break-up and Immelt ouster, especially with GE’s announcement that it is considering floating its consumer and appliance division as a public company.



GE posted EPS of $0.54, in line, and revenue of $46.9 billion, which significantly exceeded the street’s expectation of $45.31 billion. Guidance remained unchanged, and CEO Jeff Immelt reiterated his prediction that GE would finish 2008 with EPS between $2.20 and $2.30.

GE’s Press Release

See Also: GE Likely To Spinoff Consumer & Industrial Unit

GE Valuation Approaching Historic Trough

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.