Tory election victory provides market rocket fuel

David Cameron’s Conservative Party beat the polling odds to win a majority in the House of Commons today and the City of London loved it.
The FTSE 100 opened up over 2% on early signs that the Tory’s would remain in power and the index has managed to hold on to the gains throughout the day.
The FTSE 250 also surged a record new high of 18158.62.
