Tory election victory provides market rocket fuel

David Cameron’s Conservative Party beat the polling odds to win a majority in the House of Commons today and the City of London loved it.

The FTSE 100 opened up over 2% on early signs that the Tory’s would remain in power and the index has managed to hold on to the gains throughout the day.

The FTSE 250 also surged a record new high of 18158.62.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.