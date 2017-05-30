Jeremy Corbyn has on-air meltdown over childcare costs during excruciating interview

LONDON — Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suffered an embarrassing “brain fade” today after failing to explain how much his party’s flagship childcare policy will cost.
Corbyn was asked on Radio 4’s Women’s Hour about Labour plans to provide universal free childcare for three million children.
The Labour leader was forced to search in vain on his iPad for the details of the policy, which he had apparently come on the programme to announce.
It was the first major stumble for the Labour leader during this campaign and comes after an otherwise assured performance in last night’s Channel Four / Sky News’ Battle For Number Ten debate.
It follows a similar stumble by Labour’s shadow home secretary Diane Abbott over the cost of Labour’s policing plans.
Listen to Corbyn’s Women’s Hour “Brain fade”
Jeremy Corbyn went on Woman’s Hour with @Emmabarnett to launch Labour’s childcare policy. Here’s how it went pic.twitter.com/ay2eYTSvrK
— Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) May 30, 2017
NOW WATCH: ‘Melania needs to get with the program’: Ian Bremmer explains the biggest takeaways from Trump’s first foreign trip
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.