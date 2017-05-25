The UK general election campaign will resume on Thursday following a minute's silence for Manchester terror victims

General election campaigns had been suspended after the Manchester terror attack

Party sources confirm that local campaigns will resume locally on Thursday and nationally on Friday.

Labour leader says terrorists cannot “derail our democratic process

LONDON — The national general election campaign will officially begin again on Friday, with local party campaigns getting back underway on Thursday, party sources have confirmed.

The general election campaign was brought to a halt in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn agreed that campaigning should halt out of “respect” for those who had died in Monday’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

Corbyn announced on Wednesday afternoon that the party would begin a “phased” return to campaigning over the next two days.

“The British people are united in their resolve that terror will not prevail. It will not prevent us going about our daily lives or derail our democratic process,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“Resuming democratic debate and campaigning is an essential mark of the country’s determination to defend our democracy and the unity that the terrorists have sought to attack.”

A Conservative party source told Business Insider that the party was also planning to begin its local campaign tomorrow after a minute’s silence is held for the victims of the Manchester. Their full national campaign will begin again on Friday.

UKIP and the Greens are also expected to begin campaigning again tomorrow. A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said that no decision had yet been made about when the party would resume campaigning.

