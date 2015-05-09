Will Nigel Farage be the next Top Gear presenter after stepping down from UKIP?

Getty UKIP’s leader Nigel Farage resigned immediately after he failed to claim the South Thanet seat.

Nigel Farage stepped down as leader of the UK Independence Party after he failed to claim the South Thanet seat.

Overall, UKIP only snapped up one parliamentary seat in the General Election.

So now all eyes have turned to Farage and what he is going to do next after the Conservatives obliterated the chances of anyone else getting into power for the next five years.

While he said in his resignation speech that he is “taking the Summer off” to rethink his future, UK bookmaker Paddy Power has offered punters the opportunity to bet on what he is going to do next.

This includes a 50/1 bet that he will become the next Top Gear presenter after Jeremy Clarkson was publicly sacked from his longstanding presenter role:

The Conservatives won by a small majority of 330 seats. It needed 326 seats to win the election without having to do a deal with another party. Labour came in with 232 while the Liberal Democrats scraped together 8 seats. UKIP only managed to claim 1 seat.

Consequently, Labour’s leader Ed Miliband resigned while shadow chancellor Ed Balls didn’t even win his Morley seat. These are what bets are available on Paddy Power for Labour’s next leader:

Lib Dems’ leader Nick Clegg retained his parliamentary seat but stepped down as leader after the party was crushed. These are the latest odds on the next leader, although a number of these people have lost their parliamentary seats, including Danny Alexander and Jo Swinson.

UKIP’s Farage said he recommends Suzanne Evans to replace him as leader. At the moment Paddy Power seems to agree.

