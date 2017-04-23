POLL RESULTS: A Tory landslide victory seems pretty inevitable right now

An Opinium poll for The Observer newspaper shows the Conservative party has more than doubled its lead over main opposition Labour.

Conservatives at 45% versus Labour at 26%.

Liberal Democrats gain ground, reaching 11%.

A victory for the ruling Conservative party in the general election on June 8 this year seems unstoppable, according to the latest poll to fall in a long line showing increasing support for the Tories.

Opinium conducted an online poll for The Observer newspaper which surveyed 2,003 adults in Britain over the age of 18 on April 19 and 20, 2017. The results, which were weighted to representative criteria, showed that the Tories were up by 7 points, reaching 45%. Support for Labour dropped by 3 points to 26%.

The Liberal Democrats saw a four point rise to reach 11%.

This means that the Conservative party has more than doubled its lead over Labour since Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap general election on April 18. The Observer said that “if replicated on polling day, [this] could secure a Commons majority for May of around 100 seats.“

Approval for May as a leader is leagues ahead, compared to Corbyn. The poll shows that 49% of all voters approve of the way May runs the country. Only 18% approve of Corbyn’s leadership.

This is the latest in a growing line of polls that show that the Conservatives, and May as a leader, are increasing and maintaining a big gap in support from potential voters.

For example, before May called for the snap election, a YouGov survey published on Sunday night showed that 44% of Brits intends to vote for the Tories at the next election, up 2% on the company’s last poll. 23% of respondents said they plan to vote Labour. Labour would need a massive shift in public sentiment to win a June election, these polls suggest.

The Times and The Telegraph also published data after the call for the election which said pollsters expect the Tories to win by a 100 seat majority. Meanwhile financial spread betting firm IG Market predicted the amount of seats each party will win as follows:

Conservatives — 370 seats (gain of 40 seats on current Parliament make up)

Labour — 177 seats (loss of 52 seats)

Liberal Democrats — 34 seats (gain of 25 seats)

Scottish National Party — 50 seats (loss of 4 seats)

UKIP — 1 seat

Who will you vote for? Vote in Business Insider’s poll here:

NOW WATCH: Here are the most controversial things Sean Spicer has said as press secretary



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.