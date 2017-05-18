Poll boost for Jeremy Corbyn as Labour slashes Tory general election lead

LONDON — Labour has sharply closed the gap with the Conservatives according to a new Ipsos Mori for the Evening Standard.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party are up eight points from last month to 34% with the Conservatives unchanged on 49%. The Liberal Democrats are down six points to 7% and UKIP are now one behind behind the Green party on just 2%.

The poll follows Labour’s manifesto launch in which it laid out plans to nationalise industries. Polling in the wake of leaks of the manifesto showed majority support for almost all of Labour’s flagship policies.

Ipsos Mori/ Evening Standard poll results:

Conservatives: 49% (nc)*

Labour: 34% (+8)

Liberal Democrats: 7% (-7)

Green party: 3% (+2)

UKIP: 2% (-2)

*Changes from March.

Despite the rise in support for Labour, there are indications that Labour’s support is “softer” than the Conservatives. Four in 10 Labour backers said they may switch parties before polling day, with a third of those to the Conservatives.

Gideon Skinner, head of political polling at Ipsos MORI, said: “Labour shouldn’t get too carried away by the rise they see in the polls.”

“The focus on their manifesto may have helped them this week, but on many fundamentals such as leadership the public still puts them a long way behind the Conservatives, and their vote is much softer, with one in six of their supporters considering voting for Theresa May’s party.”

The poll follows a Business Insider / GfK poll published on Wednesday which showed Labour trailing the Conservatives by 20 points, but with Corbyn’s approval numbers on the rise.

The poll also tested alternative Labour leaders and found that more people would be willing to consider voting for Labour led by Corbyn, than they would be if it were led by Tony Blair, Ed Miliband, Sadiq Khan or Yvette Cooper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.