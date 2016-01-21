Here's the crazy stuff Britain's political parties spent nearly £40 million on during the general election

Britain’s Electoral Commission has just published figures showing how much British political parties spent during last year’s general election campaign and it has revealed some pretty interesting information. Between them, a total of 57 parties and 23 non-party campaigners spent £39,023,564.

It sounds like a lot, but it looks like a rounding error when you compare it to the estimated $7 billion (£5 billion) spent on 2012’s US presidential election.

Here’s a breakdown of what Britain’s political parties spent their cash on:

One of the most intriguing things to jump out from the Electoral Commission data is how much more money the Conservative Party spent on market research than Labour.

The Conservatives spent £4,684,487.73.

While Labour only spent £928, 355.22.

The Scottish National Party spent £35,450 on helicopter rides. The only other party to shell out for helicopters was the Tories who spent £14,688 on them.

However, the Tories were the only party to pay for private jets, spending £119,634.48 on travelling the UK in style.

That’s a lot to spend on jets, but it’s nothing compared to the massive £2,407,840 paid by the Conservative Party to the company owned by its election strategist Lynton Crosby.

Considering Crosby helped secure David Cameron a surprise victory, the Tories are likely to consider that money well spent. Here’s one of the company’s many invoices.

Some of the spending was just bizarre, such as the time Labour spent £577.58 to hire chicken suits. What makes this even more unusual, is that the place Labour hired the suits from appears to normally hire out civil engineering equipment. Business Insider were unable to contact the chicken suit supplier.

We can also find out how much Labour spent to turn their famous “Woman to Woman” bus pink — £3,952. Labour was widely mocked for trying to appeal to women by painting the bus pink.

And finally, in the four days leading up to the general election on May 7, Conservative Party HQ on Mathew Parker Street in central London ordered in £1,716 worth of buffet food. That’s a lot of sausage rolls.

