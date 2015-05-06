Here are the most ridiculous political stunts of the General Election campaign

REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and his wife Samantha watch the making of pork pies during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015.

This election campaign has sorely lacked both style and substance.

Less than two days before voters are being asked to decide on which party they want in government, none of the major parties have outlined their spending plans in the kind of detail that, critics say, give people enough facts necessary to make an informed choice.

Whether it’s the mysterious £12 billion ($US18.2 billion) of Conservative welfare cuts, the as-yet-unidentified Labour departmental budget cuts or even the SNP’s apparent confusion over whether they are pro- or anti-austerity, the British public is effectively being asked to vote blind.

Instead of details, voters have been treated to an array of photo opportunities and political stunts that have ranged from the downright bizarre to the patently ridiculous. We’ve collected some of the worst examples.

Enjoy!

