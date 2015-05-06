Here are the most ridiculous political stunts of the General Election campaign

Tomas Hirst
David Cameron piesREUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/PoolBritain’s Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and his wife Samantha watch the making of pork pies during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015.

This election campaign has sorely lacked both style and substance.

Less than two days before voters are being asked to decide on which party they want in government, none of the major parties have outlined their spending plans in the kind of detail that, critics say, give people enough facts necessary to make an informed choice.

Whether it’s the mysterious £12 billion ($US18.2 billion) of Conservative welfare cuts, the as-yet-unidentified Labour departmental budget cuts or even the SNP’s apparent confusion over whether they are pro- or anti-austerity, the British public is effectively being asked to vote blind.

Instead of details, voters have been treated to an array of photo opportunities and political stunts that have ranged from the downright bizarre to the patently ridiculous. We’ve collected some of the worst examples.

Enjoy!

Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during Easter because, well, why not.

When Labour's Ed Miliband met comedian-turned-political activist Russell Brand ...

That time when Nick Clegg read out all of the mean things people said about him on Twitter for the Sun.

Ed Miliband carved his policies in stone...literally.

Nicola Sturgeon plays the children at their own games.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Pie Minister.

Another key question of the 2015 election campaign answered: Is Ed Miliband tough enough? 'Hell yes.'

These Tory activists in Nicola Sturgeon masks have been spotted around the country gatecrashing Labour party events as a reminder that Ed Miliband might need to rely on nationalist votes to get into government.

Labour's Woman to Woman campaign courted controversy with critics claiming that the campaign, with its bright pink mini-van used to ferry its MPs around the country, was patronising to women.

That awkward moment where the camera crew that came to film the Green Party billboard launch starts interviewing the driver of a van on the road you forgot to close.

Nigel Farage is seldom seen without a pint in hand on the campaign trail. But the apron emblazoned with the St. George's Cross is a new one.

