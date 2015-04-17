This group of people could swing votes to decide the next UK Prime Minister

The latest polls by Populus and Lord Ashcroft this week puts the Tories and opposition party Labour neck and neck at 33%. Only the ICM poll published Monday showed Tories are in a six-point lead ahead of the General Election in May.

But it looks like Asian voters could potentially be the swing vote for either Prime Minister David Cameron’s party, the Conservatives, or the main opposition Labour because nearly a quarter of this demographic are undecided on which way to vote.

Out of those who have decided on who they will vote for on May 7, some 39% said they may still change their minds, a

ccording to an ICM poll of 500 people, commissioned by the BBC Asian Network.

Political pundits have renewed interest in the “Asian vote” because Labour snapped up 68% of the ethnic minority vote in the 2010 General Election while the Tories gained only 16%.

The ICM poll also revealed that immigration is a hot topic for Asian voters. The results showed that 50% Asian voters want the next government to be tougher on immigration, mainly based on European Union migration concerns.

Meanwhile, the televised BBC debate between Labour’s leader Ed Miliband,

leaders of the Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties, the Greens and UKIP, seemed to have boosted Labour’s popularity.

According to a Survation, commissioned by the Daily Mirror newspaper,

35% thought Miliband won the debate while SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon came in second with 31%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.