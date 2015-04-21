This is how British students are going to vote at different universities around the country

REUTERS/Paul Rogers/Pool Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband (L), Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) and Prime Minister David Cameron wait for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in central London November 21, 2013.

There are only two weeks to go until Britons vote in the General Election and polls show that Britain’s main stream political parties are neck and neck in the polls.

Meanwhile, according to the latest poll by High Fliers Research, the political party British students intend to vote for swing wildly depending on where they are taught.

The research, which involved surveying 13,039 final year students at 30 UK universities, showed that David Cameron’s Conservatives are the most popular party at 14 out of the 30 universities. This mainly came from strong support at the universities of Loughborough, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, Durham, Bath and Exeter.

While Labour is the most popular party at 11 universities, including Oxford, the Green Party managed to claim the top spot as most popular choice for undergraduates at two universities — Leeds and Edinburgh.

The Scottish National Party got the vote from Scotland’s Strathclyde and Glasgow universities. Sinn Féin was the top choice for those studying at Queen’s University Belfast.

Here’s the full list on who students are most likely to vote, depending on where they go to university:

Aston – Labour

Bath – Conservative

Belfast Queen’s University – Sinn Fein

Birmingham – Conservative

Bristol – Conservative

Cambridge – Labour

Cardiff – Conservative

Durham – Conservative

Edinburgh – Green Party

Exeter – Conservative

Glasgow – SNP

Lancaster – Labour

Leeds – Green Party

Liverpool – Labour

London Imperial College – Conservative

London King’s College – Labour

London School of Economics – Conservative

London University College – Labour

Loughborough – Conservative

Manchester – Labour

Newcastle – Conservative

Nottingham – Conservative

Oxford – Labour

Reading – Conservative

Sheffield – Labour

Southampton – Conservative

St Andrews – Conservative

Strathclyde – SNP

Warwick – Labour

York – Labour

NOW WATCH: This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.