This is how British students are going to vote at different universities around the country

There are only two weeks to go until Britons vote in the General Election and polls show that Britain’s main stream political parties are neck and neck in the polls.
Meanwhile, according to the latest poll by High Fliers Research, the political party British students intend to vote for swing wildly depending on where they are taught.
The research, which involved surveying 13,039 final year students at 30 UK universities, showed that David Cameron’s Conservatives are the most popular party at 14 out of the 30 universities. This mainly came from strong support at the universities of Loughborough, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, Durham, Bath and Exeter.
While Labour is the most popular party at 11 universities, including Oxford, the Green Party managed to claim the top spot as most popular choice for undergraduates at two universities — Leeds and Edinburgh.
The Scottish National Party got the vote from Scotland’s Strathclyde and Glasgow universities. Sinn Féin was the top choice for those studying at Queen’s University Belfast.
Here’s the full list on who students are most likely to vote, depending on where they go to university:
Aston – Labour
Bath – Conservative
Belfast Queen’s University – Sinn Fein
Birmingham – Conservative
Bristol – Conservative
Cambridge – Labour
Cardiff – Conservative
Durham – Conservative
Edinburgh – Green Party
Exeter – Conservative
Glasgow – SNP
Lancaster – Labour
Leeds – Green Party
Liverpool – Labour
London Imperial College – Conservative
London King’s College – Labour
London School of Economics – Conservative
London University College – Labour
Loughborough – Conservative
Manchester – Labour
Newcastle – Conservative
Nottingham – Conservative
Oxford – Labour
Reading – Conservative
Sheffield – Labour
Southampton – Conservative
St Andrews – Conservative
Strathclyde – SNP
Warwick – Labour
York – Labour
NOW WATCH: This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.