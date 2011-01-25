Check Out General Assembly, NYC's New, Ridiculously Gorgeous Startup Office Space (PHOTO TOUR)

There have been shared startup office spaces in New York City for years, but never one like this.



You’ll want to pay a visit to General Assembly, a new office and community space with a sharp focus on quality and design, which shows in both its initial base of tenants and the space itself.

Perks include a great office, awesome location, smart neighbours to chat with, and — coming soon — Blue Bottle coffee service.

(We first wrote about General Assembly earlier this month, noting it as the “Worst-kept secret in New York tech.”)

The whole-floor space in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighbourhood is warm, bright, and impressive — a great way to give your tiny startup an extra feeling of legitimacy to potential partners.

And with a large communal space and classroom, it should quickly become one of the city’s go-to venues for after-work socializing and meetups. General Assembly is already planning sessions on building web apps, “Design thinking with IDEO,” law for entrepreneurs, and “lean” user experience design.

As impressive as the office space is its initial “class” of entrepreneurs working here, such as the Yipit team, Art.sy, CollegeOnly, and others.

And some of General Assembly’s impressive roster of partners include IDEO, Skype (which donated TVs), and the city of New York, which donated $200,000 to support the space and programming.

