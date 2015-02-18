We've partnered with General Assembly to give away a free trip to Austin, Texas

Business Insider and General Assembly have partnered to bring you a chance to win a trip to everyone’s favourite tech festival in Austin, Texas this March. We’ll cover the flight for you and a friend, provide VIP access to private events and parties, and set you up in exclusive 1-on-1 meetings with entrepreneurs & influencers from the tech and music scene. Enter by February 22, 2015.
One Lucky Winner And A Friend Will Receive:
- Round-trip airfare to Austin, Texas March 13 – March 17, 2015
- Four nights of accommodations in downtown Austin and a boozy gift bag from Drizly to greet you
- VIP access to the third annual Lunar Kaleidoscope party on 14 March, hosted by General Assembly & Splash
- Two VIP passes to the full-day ff Massive party on March 15
- Coffee meetings with hand-picked startup founders and industry influencers
- Exclusive seats at a private dinner with influential entrepreneurs from NYC, SF, & LA
- $US1,000 Uber credit to ride in style around the city
- Free access to all GA Educational Programs at the festival
