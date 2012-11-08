General Assembly Raises $9.8 Million Series B From Tony Hsieh And Expands To Vegas

General Assembly employees in their temporary office

Photo: General Assembly

General Assembly, a startup school founded by Brad Hargreaves, Jake Schwartz, Adam Pritzker and Matt Brimer early last year, has raised a $9.8 million Series B round of financing.Investors include Zappos’ Tony Hsieh, who invested through Vegas TechFund, John Fisher, Mousse Partners, and previous investors Maveron, Bezos Expeditions and Tom Vander Ark.



Part of the money will be put towards opening new General Assembly campuses. The school will offer classes in Las Vegas in 2013. GA will also use its Series B to increase its offline and online course offerings.

Since its last round of financing in 2011, 22,000 people have taken General Assembly courses. It’s also expanded to thirteen locations and multiple continents, including Europe and Australia. It has raised more than $14 million to date.

For Brad Hargreaves thoughts on fundraising, check out our interview below:

