Check Out General Assembly's New Sun-Filled, 3,000 Square-Foot London Campus

Alyson Shontell, Andrea Huspeni
General Assembly London 900x675

Photo: flickr/courtbean

General Assembly, a school for entrepreneurs that launched in New York last year, has opened a campus in London.Unlike the New York headquarters, GA London isn’t offering coworking space for startups. Instead, it’s a 2 classroom, 3,000 square-foot space for students. It has an amazing roof deck overlooking the city too.

GA London courses are open to everyone and there are three full-time staff members: Courtney Boyd Myers (formerly a writer for The Next Web), Matt Cynamon and Gordon Macrae.

Myers took us on a photo tour of the new space.

Welcome to General Assembly's London location!

In case someone gets lost, they can check out the map.

The space has two classrooms, appropriately named 1 and 2.

Let's poke our heads in Classroom 1.

Its a sleek with a basic black and white design and plenty of chairs for students.

Floor to ceiling windows provide lots of sunshine and amazing views.

In here, GA London goers can learn front-end development skills.

Classroom 2 looks like a science lab. It has wood tables and a large projection screen.

The roof can be accessed from Classroom 2.

Let's check it out!

Here's some nice shrubbery.

And another shot of the classroom roof entrance.

Sit inside or outside—either way people can enjoy the view

There's Adam Pritzker, one of GA's founders.

The terrace stretches the length of the classroom and beyond.

The plants, BBQ, and seats make it easy to take a break.

GA provided food for an entrepreneur breakfast.

GA London's Gordon MacRae mingles with entrepreneurs.

More entrepreneurs hanging out.

Back downstairs we go.

Some people have already made themselves at home in GA London.

There's plenty of GA schwag for entrepreneurs who come through the campus.

And our tour comes to an end.

