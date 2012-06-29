Check Out General Assembly's New Sun-Filled, 3,000 Square-Foot London Campus

Photo: flickr/courtbean

General Assembly, a school for entrepreneurs that launched in New York last year, has opened a campus in London.Unlike the New York headquarters, GA London isn’t offering coworking space for startups. Instead, it’s a 2 classroom, 3,000 square-foot space for students. It has an amazing roof deck overlooking the city too.



GA London courses are open to everyone and there are three full-time staff members: Courtney Boyd Myers (formerly a writer for The Next Web), Matt Cynamon and Gordon Macrae.

Myers took us on a photo tour of the new space.

