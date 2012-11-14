OFFICIAL: General John Allen Did Not Have Sex With That Woman

It was totally routine.

Photo: Wikipedia

Jaws dropped this morning when yet another four-star general was enveloped by the unfolding sex scandal that has already claimed the job of CIA director David Petraeus.General John R. Allen, the commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, sent 20,000-30,000 “potentially inappropriate” pages of material to Tampa Bay socialite Jill Kelley, the FBI says.



Kelley is the 37-year old “liaison” who threw parties for military brass and was the target of harassing emails from Paula Broadwell, General Petraeus’s mistress.

Petraeus has denied having an affair with Kelley.

And now General Allen is denying the same thing.

According to a unnamed senior official source of Craig Whitlock’s in the Washington Post, Allen has not just not had affair with Kelley, he has never even been alone with her.

Allen and Kelley, who threw parties and other social events involving senior leaders at the Central Command, did exchange “a few hundred e-mails over a couple of years,” beginning when Allen was the deputy commander at the Central Command, this senior official said. But “most of them were about routine stuff.”

“He’s never been alone with her,” the senior official said. “Did he have an affair? No.”

Fair enough.

But this begs the question…

What, exactly, would be the sort of “routine stuff” discussed in hundreds of emails between an active four-star military general commanding armies in Afghanistan and a 37-year old married woman in Tampa Bay who is having money trouble?

UPDATE: AP just tweeted that the emails between Gen. Allen and Jill Kelley were “flirtatious.”

