Goldman Sachs' Gene Tiger Sykes Just Paid $40 Million In Cash For This Bel Air Mansion

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Movoto

Gene “Tiger” Sykes of Goldman Sachs just paid $40 million for La Belle Vie, according to The Real Estalker. Sykes, who has been called the most influential M&A banker working today, apparently paid for the place in cash.The 35,000 square foot mansion was built for Iris Cantor, a philanthropist, by her late husband Bernard Gerald Cantor (who founded Cantor Fitzgerald).

The home was put on the market in 2009 for $53 million and some of its amenities include a media room, three kitchens, a staff wing, a billiards room, tennis court, beauty salon, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool, and eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

The house is 35,000 square feet

The entrance way

The eloquent living room

One of the bedrooms

Another of the eight bedrooms

Another living area, chandeliers everywhere

A seating area

There are 12 fireplaces throughout the house

The beautiful pool area

Goldman Sachs employees are buying real estate left and right

