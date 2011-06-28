Goldman Sachs' Gene Tiger Sykes Just Paid $40 Million In Cash For This Bel Air Mansion

Photo: Courtesy of Movoto

Gene “Tiger” Sykes of Goldman Sachs just paid $40 million for La Belle Vie, according to The Real Estalker. Sykes, who has been called the most influential M&A banker working today, apparently paid for the place in cash.The 35,000 square foot mansion was built for Iris Cantor, a philanthropist, by her late husband Bernard Gerald Cantor (who founded Cantor Fitzgerald).



The home was put on the market in 2009 for $53 million and some of its amenities include a media room, three kitchens, a staff wing, a billiards room, tennis court, beauty salon, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool, and eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.