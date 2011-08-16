After Famously Bad-Mouthing Michael Jackson, Gene Simmons is Added to Tribute Concert Line-Up

Though Gene Simmons has been quoted calling Michael Jackson a pedophile, he, along with the rest of Kiss, will be performing at the Michael Jackson concert which is to take place in October.



Following the superstar’s death, Simmons went into detail, saying:

“The only sexual references ever made about Michael Jackson that were made by anyone, anywhere around the world, have always been made by kids, and specifically males usually 10 to 14 years of age; never females, that age or older, and never grown men.”

But his accusatory words didn’t stop him from being put on the lineup for the upcoming concert, which will be performed in front of 75,000 fans at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The performance will be four hours long.

Other big-name performers include Grammy winners Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green, among others, who will sing Jackson’s songs.

The Jackson brothers themselves will be running the show and are also in charge of creating the lineup. “Restricted View” ticket prices are starting at £55.

The rest of the ticket holders will be decided in a bidding war, which has upset many fans. They fear that the prices will become so astronomical, only the very rich fans will be able to go.

Here’s betting the rest of us will get to watch on TV — we can’t see the Jackson family missing out on the sale of those rights.

