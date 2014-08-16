Gene Simmons Apologises For His Insensitive Comments On Depression And Suicide

Facebook/ Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons, a member of the former American rock band KISS, has apologised for his comment suggesting that people suffering depression and addiction should kill themselves.

Simmons made the comment in an interview with SongFacts.com just over a fortnight ago.

In the interview Simmons said:

“I don’t get along with anybody who’s a drug addict and has a dark cloud over their head and sees themselves as a victim. Drug addicts and alcoholics are always: ‘The world is a harsh place’. “My mother was in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany. I don’t want to hear f**k-all about ‘the world is a harsh place’. She gets up every day, smells the roses and loves life. And for a putz, 20-year-old kid to say, ‘I’m depressed, I live in Seattle’. F*** you, then kill yourself.”

Australian radio station Triple M has since pulled all KISS music from its playlists and has challenged other radio stations across the world to do the same.

His apology comes after the tragic death of Robin Williams this week.

Anyone with personal problems can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

