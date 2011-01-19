Gene Munster REVISITED: Steve Jobs Is Irreplaceable And Apple's Future Without Him Is Uncertain

We published this interview with top Apple analyst Gene Munster back in October 2010, and we’re bringing it back to your attention in light of the news that Apple CEO Steve Jobs will be taking another medical leave, his second in 2 years.



Will Apple ever reach $1,000/share? Gene Munster tells us that “Apple is in the best position of any technology company” for the next decade.

But what’s standing in the way of Apple?

“Google’s probably the main competitor that we’re most concerned about,” Munster says. “But at the end of the day – if they keep innovating, the stock is going higher. If the innovation slows, it’s going down.”

Watch the end of the interview (3:20 mark) for Munster’s comments about what will happen to Apple if Steve Jobs leaves.

Gene Munster is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray (Disclosures).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

