Gene Munster Says Siri Is Evenly Matched With Android's Voice Assistant

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster has a new note out today on Siri, Apple’s voice-controlled assistant for iPhones and iPads. Siri is often panned for being a half-baked beta product (which it is), so Munster and his colleagues put the app through some rigorous testing.



He also compared Siri to Google Now, the voice controlled search assistant on Android devices.

The result?

Both services are evenly matched.

Here’s Munster on Siri versus Google Now:

In our first head-to-head test, it appears the two voice assistants are comparable to one another in terms of understanding the spoken query and returning the correct result. In our test, Siri correctly understood our queries 91% of the time in a quiet environment compared to Google Now at 88%. In terms of accuracy, we determined that Siri accurately answered understood queries 77% of the time compared to 75% for Google Now.

But accuracy aside, we still think Google Now is more useful because it has the advantage of tapping into Google’s vast “knowledge engine” to bring you the exact answer you’re looking for.

Siri is good for controlling your phone for tasks like setting a reminder or checking your calendar, but it’s still pretty terrible at getting you the answer you need without directing you to Google, Wolfram Alpha, or some other third-party service first.

By the way, the newest update to the regular Google search app on iPhone has many of the same features as Google now. You can download it here.

