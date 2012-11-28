Gene Munster: Here's What To Expect From Apple's Television Set Next Year

Gene Munster.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Apple launching its own set-top box with an iOS-like interface.At Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today, Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray said that the Apple television will be much more than just a set-top box.



In the second half of 2013, Munster expects Apple will launch its own television priced between $1,500 and $2,000.

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s television, according to Munster:

A simplified interface that fixes remote control issues

Unified control of TV-connected devices

Voice control

App Store

Games

FaceTime

But what it won't have are a la carte channels that let you only subscribe to the programming you care about, Munster said.

