Longtime Apple analyst Gene Munster is starting a venture capital firm

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster is leaving to found a venture capital fund, he told Business Insider.

The firm, Loup Ventures, will be an early-stage fund focused on augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and robotics, which are some of the hottest areas in tech.

The other Loup partners are Andrew Murphy and Doug Clinton, “two longtime associates I’ve worked with at Piper. They have been the brains behind the research over the past 20 years,” Munster said.

His new firm will continue to publish research on the major tech companies and startups, which is what he first became known for at Piper Jaffray.

Munster is well-known as a longtime Apple analyst, who frequently asked questions of the company during quarterly earning calls. He was famously bullish on the stock going back to 2004.

But to many Apple watchers, Munster is best-known for his repeated forecast that Apple was planning to launch a TV set, something that has yet to happen.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson reveals the biggest misconceptions people have about the universe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.