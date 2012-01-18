iPhone Sales Must Be Going Bananas -- Gene Munster Just Raised Estimates Again

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray is raising his estimate for iPhone for the second time in two weeks.He thinks Apple sells 30.6 million iPhones for the holiday quarter, which is up by 600,000 from his previous estimate. (Last week he raised iPhone estimates for the holiday quarter by 4 million.)



Munster also lowered his Mac estimates for the quarter by 300,000 units based on weak NPD data.

