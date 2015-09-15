Munster on Apple's record iPhone preorders: Probably a good sign, but hard to say for sure

Apple announced that it was on pace to have record opening weekend iPhone sales for the iPhone 6S.

What does that mean in terms of real numbers? Analyst Gene Munster does his best to break it down.

Here’s what he said in a research note:

How To Think About Pre-Orders. Last year, Apple announced a 24 hour pre-order number for iPhone 6 of 4 million units. Given Apple’s commentary to the media, we do not expect the company to give a pre-order number this year. We believe that pre-orders are the best indication of demand. Apple’s statement for more than 10 million units in opening weekend indicates actual units shipped to customers with any incremental units beyond initial demand going to fill the channel. While we view today’s comments as positive overall, we believe they are driven more by production, which makes it difficult to triangulate actual demand. The reality is that demand is good enough that Apple is selling as many units as the company can make and thus initial production of the iPhone 6S is better than the iPhone 6.

