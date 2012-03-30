GENE MUNSTER: Almost Nothing Can Affect Apple's Profit Margins

A new audit of Apple manufacturer Foxconn calls for some changes, and that obviously means spending some money. Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray says that if Apple’s labour costs goes up 20%, it will affect profit margins by 1%, reports Bloomberg.



He emphasises that issues surrounding labour conditions at Foxconn are not Apple’s problem, but an industry-wide problem.

