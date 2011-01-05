Gene Munster: Google Has Given Up On Social

Count Piper Jaffray tech analyst Gene Munster among the Facebook bulls. He just gave an interview to Bloomberg TV which must have made any Googlers listening cringe.



Here are the main points, paraphrased:

Google has given up on social. Facebook owns the social graph, Google can’t replicate it, and that race is over.

Google is just going to continue improving search instead of trying to compete head-on with Facebook.

Facebook is the place in Silicon Valley where all the rockstars want to work. Facebook is Google five years ago, and Google is Microsoft. (Ouch!)

This is what was most interesting to us: Facebook and the social graph are getting much better at predicting what users want. As this happens, advertisers are going to have to switch their dollars to Facebook. The way people are buying things is changing. So advertisers are going to have to change their tactics to follow that trend, and that benefits Facebook.

The monetization gap between Google and Facebook is closing.

Google is growing by 20% a year and Facebook by 100% a year. Just looking at these companies’ growth, you have to be bullish on Facebook.

And finally: the urgency and passion at Facebook are inspiring. Most of their engineers are rockstars who already have plenty of accomplishments under their belts, and yet they still want to change the world.

Munster basically said that there’s nothing at all Google can do to catch up in social. We have an idea, though: swallow hard, and spend $8-10 billion on Twitter.

Update: Here’s the video.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.