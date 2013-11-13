THE FUTURE OF APPLE

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster spoke at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today to go over his predictions for Apple for the next few years.
On the roadmap: new iPhones and iPads of course.
But a lot of the focus was on Apple’s plans for a television, smart watch, and Web-connected devices in the home.
This is his exclusive presentation.
Teens love their iPhones. 8600 teenagers were surveyed and 65% said their next phone will be an iPhone. That's up 3% from the Spring.
The next iPad could have a bigger screen, and there could be more variety. 'Two sizes don't fit all,' Munster says.
There is a video here. 14 people were surveyed about whether they would be an Apple TV or not. 7 said yes, 5 said no, and 2 said maybe.
There is a video here. The majority of people said they wouldn't buy an Apple watch. 'It seems like a guy thing,' one woman said.
