GENE MUNSTER: No, Really! Apple Will Have A Television In 2014

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster made his third annual appearance at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today.

As he has for the past three years, Munster said Apple plans to release a television the following year. It’s become something of a joke among Apple watchers over the years. Every year Munster says Apple is about to release a TV. And every year Munster turns out to be wrong.

But Munster has some compelling evidence for why Apple would make a TV next year. First of all, he and his colleagues have spoken to companies in Apple’s supply chain. Those companies say Apple has been testing out components for a big screen TV.

There’s also a big potential market for an Apple TV. In surveys, Munster found that 50% of people would be interested in an Apple TV. Meanwhile, the connected TV market is growing a lot as people start streaming content through TV apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO GO.

And that’s the real challenge. Content. In a quick chat after his presentation, Munster told Business Insider that this was the first time his firm has done a survey on the Apple TV that the respondents mentioned they wanted an easier way to get the stuff they want to watch.

Meanwhile, there have been numerous reports that the biggest snag in Apple’s television plans is that it can’t get media companies to agree to a so-called a la carte option for users, letting you only pay for the stuff you want to watch without any messy bundles from your cable company.

By the way, Munster has a great sense of humour about his missed Apple TV predictions. Here’s the slide he used during his presentation:

