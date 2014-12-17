Gene Munster Promises The Apple Television Is STILL Coming

For the past four years Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster has predicted that Apple will release a television in the next year. And each year he has been wrong. This year at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2014 conference Munster once again promised that the Apple television is on its way. This time he is giving himself a little more time.

