THE FUTURE OF APPLE

Photo: Michael Seto for Business Insider

Top Apple analyst Gene Munster just laid out what’s next for Apple at our IGNITION conference.We have his slides here, and we’ve added his commentary and context for each one.



Perhaps the most important subject Munster touched on was the long-rumoured Apple television set and what he thinks it will be like.

Munster’s latest estimate has the Apple TV launch pegged for November 2013. He also touched on what Apple gadgets will look like five to 10 years from now as we move away from traditional laptops and PCs and into a fully-mobile world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.