Here's Why Apple Stock Is Going To $1,000

Photo: Michael Seto

Apple will become a $200 billion company, as measured by revenue, in the next five years, says Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray.If Apple’s sales hit $200 billion, Apple’s stock could rocket to more than $1,000 per share. Apple’s revenue is forecast to be $89 billion for 2011.



At our IGNITION: Future of Media conference, Munster gave a big presentation laying out how Apple could reach that revenue target.

The key thing to remember: We’re in the early stages of a major transition to mobile platforms. Apple is leading the way and defining the trends.

