Here's Why Apple Stock Is Going To $1,000

Photo: Michael Seto
Apple will become a $200 billion company, as measured by revenue, in the next five years, says Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray.If Apple’s sales hit $200 billion, Apple’s stock could rocket to more than $1,000 per share. Apple’s revenue is forecast to be $89 billion for 2011.
At our IGNITION: Future of Media conference, Munster gave a big presentation laying out how Apple could reach that revenue target.
The key thing to remember: We’re in the early stages of a major transition to mobile platforms. Apple is leading the way and defining the trends.
He talked to 450 people on iPad launch weekend about why they were buying an iPad. The answers were varied, but surfing the web was number one response.
Apple can't repeat what it did in music with video, though. Apple will have a smaller share of video world, because other devices will be coming.
How important are apps? Consumers' favourite apps are on all platforms. So apps aren't super important. People will buy based on hardware.
Over time how does it play out? Android will gain traction. iPad will go from 90% today to 44% in 2012.
There will not be one winner, though. This is not Microsoft versus Apple. It's not the 80's all over again.
This is still the early stage of a major revolution. If Apple has 26% of the market in 2015, that's 185 million iPhones sold, compared to 50 million today. Apple's strength in mobile positions it to become a $200 billion company.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.