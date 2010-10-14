Gene Munster: Yes, Apple Needs To Be Concerned About Google's Android

Apple once took the world by storm with their Macintosh computers – only to be kicked in the rear end by Microsoft’s cheaper Windows software.



Today? Apple’s iPhone looked like the golden standard for all smartphones until Google released their Android OS. Android has since become the top-selling smartphone platform in the U.S. and has surpassed the iPhone and RIM OS in sales as well. Is this deja vu all over again?

“Android is really the potential point that could hurt Apple,” Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster tells us. “I don’t think it can bring Apple down but it’s definitely the one piece that Apple needs to be concerned about.”

So, what does Apple need to do to compete with Android? Verizon.

Gene Munster is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray (Disclosures).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

