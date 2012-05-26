Apple Could Announce New TV This December, Says Top Apple Analyst

Photo: Apple

Apple could announce its long-awaited television as soon as this December and start shipping in 2013, according to a new research note from Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.By announcing a new television in December, Munster believes Apple would essentially “freeze the market” for consumers shopping for new TVs around the holidays.



As for the television itself, Munster expects it will come with Siri functionality, be integrated with the App Store and have the ability to be controlled by an app on the iPhone or iPad. Munster predicts the new television will cost somewhere between $1500-$2000.

Even with all those features, Apple is unlikely to dominate the smart TV market anytime soon. Munster predicts that Apple’s TV will only end up capturing 10% of the smart TV market within 1-3 years of its launch. To put that in perspective, a separate estimate from Piper Jaffray predicts that market will include 110 million TVs by 2013.

