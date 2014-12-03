THE FUTURE OF APPLE

Michael Seto/Business InsiderGene Munster.
Analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray gave a presentation on Apple’s future at Business Insider’s Ignition conference Tuesday.
Here’s the presentation he gave outlining his predictions for what’s next from Apple.
This is what CarPlay looks like. You plug your iPhone into your car and the screen changes to display all your apps.
In summary: Apple is building various platforms that it will distribute to you through it's hardware. It's going to touch every part of your life soon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.