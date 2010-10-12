Gene Munster: Android-Based Tablets Will Be More Popular Than Apple's iPad

While Apple supply chain vendors in China and Taiwan claim Apple is gearing up to sell 45 million iPads for the next year, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster thinks that number is “a little bit aggressive.” He sees a more realistic figure falling in the 20-25 million range.



Munster foresees huge success for Apple in the tablet market, but he doesn’t think the iPad will keep the majority of tablet market share forever. The biggest threat? Android.

“Ultimately, we think that Apple won’t have the majority of the (tablet) market share. It’ll probably be with Android-based tablets.”

Microsoft, meanwhile, will be nowhere.

Gene Munster is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray (Disclosures).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

