TMZ Is Reporting That Gene Hackman Was Struck By A Car In Florida

The actor was allegedly hit by a car while riding his bike in the Florida Keys.



Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ that Hackman suffered injuries to his head and body. He was then apparently air-lifted to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 3:00 PM local time and is currently being investigated. The 81-year-old actor is reportedly in stable condition.

Update:

TMZ is reporting that Hackman has been released from the hospital and is fine, after having spoken to the actor’s representative.

The rep said Gene “suffered bumps and bruises after a woman bumped him from behind in her vehicle.”

