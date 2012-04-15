Gender Wage Gap Cheats Women Out Of $10,000 Per Year

If you think that the gender wage gap is a thing of the past, think again. According to new research, the gap between the annual salaries of men and women remains at $10,000, meaning that women on average take home just 77 per cent of what men do.



This research, conducted by the American Association of University Women, found that the level of inequity varies depending on the state. According to the research, Washington, D.C., had the narrowest wage gap in the country. In the nation’s capital, men on average earn $61,381 while women earn $56,127 a year. This means that women take home 91 per cent of what men do. Vermont, California, Nevada, New York and Maryland were among the most equal states, with women earning 83 per cent of what men earned there.

Other states, though, still have progress to make. According to the AAUW, the rest of the list and percentages of what women make compared to men included:

South Dakota and Arizona (82 per cent)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Delaware (81 per cent)

Florida, Rhode Island, Texas, Georgia and Hawaii (80 per cent)

New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, Maine, New Mexico and Iowa (79 per cent)

Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin (78 per cent)

Kentucky, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri (77 per cent)

Connecticut, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Carolina (76 per cent)

Alaska, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas (75 per cent)

Michigan, Idaho and Kansas (74 per cent)

North Dakota and Montana (73 per cent)

Indiana (72 per cent)

West Virginia (70 per cent)

Utah (69 per cent)

Louisiana (67 per cent)

Wyoming (64 per cent)

“Equal Pay Day, which this year falls on April 17, is an unfortunate reminder of how far we have to go to reach true pay equality,” AAUW Executive Director Linda Hallman said. “The wage gap hasn’t moved significantly in nearly a decade, and at this rate, we’ll be marking Equal Pay Day for the next 60 years.”

